Enterprise Girl Scout earns silver award

ENTERPRISE – Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is proud to present Savannha Conner with the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest recognition for achievement in Girl Scouting for girls in grades 6-8. Girl Scouting’s highest awards-the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards are a girl’s chance to make a lasting difference in their community and the world.

Savannha saw a need in her community and made it happen. Growing up in a military town, Savannha saw other kids her age going without basic school supplies and decided to do something about it. For her project, she partnered with Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree to obtain school supplies. She then worked with Ellis T. Parker Elementary School and their PTO to create a supply closet at the school.

In addition to creating the supply closet, Savannha also transformed her garage into a school supplies shop for Fort Rucker Homeschool students to have the opportunity to shop for supplies. Lastly, to ensure all students in surrounding schools had the basic items they needed for success, she donated to elementary schools in Enterprise and New Brockton.