Enterprise Girl Scout earns silver award

ENTERPRISE – Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is proud to present Savannha Conner with the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest recognition for achievement in Girl Scouting for girls in grades 6-8. Girl Scouting’s highest awards-the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards are a girl’s chance to make a lasting difference in their community and the world.
Savannha saw a need in her community and made it happen. Growing up in a military town, Savannha saw other kids her age going without basic school supplies and decided to do something about it. For her project, she partnered with Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree to obtain school supplies. She then worked with Ellis T. Parker Elementary School and their PTO to create a supply closet at the school.
In addition to creating the supply closet, Savannha also transformed her garage into a school supplies shop for Fort Rucker Homeschool students to have the opportunity to shop for supplies. Lastly, to ensure all students in surrounding schools had the basic items they needed for success, she donated to elementary schools in Enterprise and New Brockton.
“We are beyond proud to honor Savannha with the Silver Award,” said GSSA CEO Karlyn Edmonds. “This award requires extreme efforts at a young age, and it represents their commitment to their community, as they focus on leadership, personal challenges, and completing a lasting project that will help benefit her community.”
Through Girl Scouting, girls learn to face challenges head-on, embrace failure as a learning opportunity, and find solutions to social issues, all while building the skills and courage they need to take the lead every day. Earning the Silver Award is just one of the amazing things girls can do as part of Girl Scouts. To join Girl Scouts or learn more about volunteering, visit www.girlscoutssa.org.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls, ages 5-17, and 2,500 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. The group is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls and has been for more than 100 years and a recent recipient of the Montgomery Impact Maker Award.
With programming across 30 counties, GSSA offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join call 800-239-6636 or visit www.girlscoutssa.org.
