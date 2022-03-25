Enterprise girl the top cookie seller for Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and leading financial literacy program for girls. Designed for girls in grades K-12, it is a key element of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

Lydia Plant, a fifth-grader from Enterprise, was named Top Cookie Seller in southern Alabama for selling 11,300 boxes, breaking the council record again for the number of boxes sold during one cookie season.

Lydia paved the way for innovative cookie selling through her cookie vending machine. She said “because of COVID-19, we needed a safe way to sell cookies that was also eye-catching and transportable, so we created our cookie vending machine.”

Lydia’s creative and contactless cookie delivery option was definitely a hit among her customers. Her advice to other Girl Scouts when selling cookies is to “try their best and work hard, be friendly to every customer, and focus on learning the five skills (goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics). Don't worry about how many boxes you sell, just have fun!”

When she is not selling cookies, Lydia enjoys making new friends and doing community service as a Girl Scout. She has also earned the Bronze Award, one of the three highest awards of Girl Scouting.

Lydia’s troop plans on making new memories with their cookie earnings by participating in community service, embarking on new adventures, and staying at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Other top sellers include:

2. Cassandra B. - Troop 7238 | 9,101 Boxes

3. Bailee C. - Troop 9418 | 7,074 Boxes

4. Jordan K. - Troop 7011 | 6,725 Boxes

5. Peyton A. - Troop 7725 | 6,341 Boxes

6. Cayleigh H. - Troop 9815 | 5,481 Boxes

7. Madison E. - Troop 8873 | 4,917 Boxes

8. Millicent R. - Troop 7238 | 4,777 Boxes

9. Karli A. - Troop 8517 | 4,108 Boxes

10. Rebekah R. - Troop 8873 | 3,808 Boxes

The Girl Scout Cookie Program also supports girls in achieving the goals they set for program activities and community service projects.

For more information about Girl Scout programs, visit girlscoutssa.org.