Enterprise hosts Easter hat parade, deviled egg contest

Enterprise will kick off spring with an Easter hat parade, deviled eggs, and even pictures with a Peep.

The Spring Festival at the Monument will be held on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Enterprise. There will be more than 70 market vendors, music, food vendors, the Easter hat parade, an Easter hat contest, plant sales, children’s activities, and pictures with the Peep.

A partnership between Main Street Enterprise and the Friends of Main Street/Downtown Enterprise Business Association, the festival will feature free arts and craft activities for children provided by local churches. There will also be children’s activities that will have a small cost, such as inflatables and pony rides.

Main Street Enterprise Director Mariah Montgomery said she and event organizers are also excited to host the annual Easter Hat Parade and Contest, beginning at 12:30 p.m. near the Boll Weevil Monument. This tradition began at the Enterprise Farmers Market in 2016 and has grown in popularity and participation.

This year, the parade moves to downtown, but Montgomery said the Farmers Market is still supporting the event by offering an Easter hat decorating class from 8 to 11 a.m. Anyone planning to participate in the parade or contest can pre-make their hats at home or bring a plain hat of your choice to the Farmers Market and choose from a variety of free materials to decorate your hat for the competition and parade. Visit www.enterprisedowntown.com for a list of rules and tips.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories. Hats can be store-bought but must be personally customized with your own flair. Hats can be elegant, whimsical, and themed or created with any look you desire. The parade and contest are for all ages and the contest is free to enter.

The Enterprise Farmers Market also will be hosting special events on April 9 – a visit from the Easter bunny, a Spoon and Egg Race for all ages, and the sixth annual Wiregrass “Devilicious” Deviled Egg Contest.

To enter the deviled egg contest, bring 12 halves or whole eggs, depending on your recipe and presentation, to the Farmers Market between 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Pre-registration is preferred, but you are welcome to enter by coming to the market during the registration hours. Winners will be announced at 11 a.m. with prizes sponsored by Cutt’s Restaurant.

Eggs are judged with different categories for taste, creativity, traditional recipe, non-traditional ingredients, and overall winner.

Entry forms are available by contacting the City of Enterprise Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland at 334-348-2310 or kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov or by going to the Farmers Market website, www.enterpriseal.gov/183/Farmers-Market or visiting the market’s Facebook page.

“This is part of a fun morning at the Market, and the contest is always exciting,” Kirkland said. “You may be a terrific experienced cook who can whip up a yummy, gorgeous deviled egg plate; or, the one who’s always tapped to bring the deviled eggs to holiday meals and Sunday dinners because family members know that’s really all you know how to make. It doesn’t matter. You’re all invited to this contest.”

There will be street closures in place for these events. East and West College Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees should refer to the Special Event Parking Ordinance regarding downtown parking.

For more information, contact Main Street Enterprise at 334-406-1274 or mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov.