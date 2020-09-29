Enterprise hosts Think Pink event for breast cancer awareness

ENTERPRISE - Main Street Enterprise will host Think Pink, a downtown event for breast cancer awareness, on Friday and Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., participating businesses in downtown Enterprise will offer a weekend full of “Think Pink” sales, promotions and special breast cancer awareness giveaways.

“We are excited to be hosting the Think Pink event for such a worthy cause here in our local community,” said Regena Lacey, president of the Downtown Enterprise Business Association. “Our downtown merchants offer a wonderfully diverse shopping experience, and we are hopeful that patrons will be excited to explore and enjoy some fun activities while shopping to support this cause.”

The event helps to kick off the annual observance of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For every $25 spent (before taxes) with participating Think Pink merchants, shoppers will earn one ticket that could result in winning a $100, $250 or $500 downtown shopping spree. To claim the prize tickets, simply turn your receipts into the Think Pink tent near the Boll Weevil Monument during the event. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the tent.