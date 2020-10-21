 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise leaders tour Pilgrim’s chicken processing plant
0 comments

Enterprise leaders tour Pilgrim’s chicken processing plant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Enterprise leaders tour Pilgrim’s chicken processing plant
KAY KIRKLAND, SPECIAL PROJECTS COORDINATOR CITY OF ENTERPRISE

City officials and leaders of Pilgrim’s chicken processing plant gather after a recent tour of the facility.

From left are Sarah Aronack, Occupational Health manager; Casey Reagan, Quality Assurance manager; Antonio Pierson, day shift manager; Bryce Hollomon, COVID Safety manager; Dennis Merton, Operational Excellence coordinator; Matthew Parkinson, Human Resources manager; David Massey, Complex manager; Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper; Enterprise Fire Chief Byron Herring; Police Chief Michael Moore and Fire Capt. Chris Davis, Fire Department Training officer.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert