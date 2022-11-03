 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enterprise Luncheon Pilot Club receives growth award

Enterprise Luncheon Pilot Club receives growth award
Photo by Jacque Hawkins

Bonnie Gilmore (left), Luncheon Pilot Club President for 2021-2022. was presented with a certificate for achieving new members during her term in office.

Alabama District President Sabine Wlodarski (right) made the presentation at the Alabama District Fall Council held at Hampton Inn and Suites Gulf Front in Orange Beach.

At the meeting growth awards were presented to only four clubs out of the 18 clubs in the Alabama District.

For more information on how to join this club, contact the Membership Chair Gina Oates, 334-494-5980, or ginaoates686@outlook.com.

