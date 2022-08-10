Enterprise man arrested after shooting into neighboring home

ENTERPRISE - An Enterprise man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly shooting into a neighboring home and refusing to surrender to police for hours.

Kenneth Young, 61, was arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied dwelling, stalking second degree, and menacing. Young was booked into the Coffee County Jail at 5:16 a.m., according to the online jail roster. Additional charges may be pending, according to a news release from the Enterprise Police Department.

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 100 block of Woodfield Place in Enterprise on reports of shots fired. The responding officers discovered a resident of the area allegedly shot into a neighbor’s home.

After negotiations to surrender failed with the suspect, Enterprise police requested assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Tactical Team.

On Wednesday at 4:30 a.m., the suspect surrendered to the tactical team without further incident.