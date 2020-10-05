 Skip to main content
Enterprise man charged with arson in Pledger Street fire
Enterprise man charged with arson in Pledger Street fire

Enterprise police arrested a man who reportedly left the scene of burning abandoned house on Pledger Street on Sunday.

Jeremy Charles Richard, 34, of Enterprise, was charged with second-degree arson.

Sunday night, police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Pledger Street on a call for a fully engulfed fire at an abandoned house.

“At the scene, witnesses reported that an individual was seen leaving the house at the time of the fire. A short time later, EPD patrol officers located the individual a few blocks away from the fire,” Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund said.

Richard was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest and a bond has not been set.

Jeremy Richard

Jeremy Charles Richard, 34, of Enterprise

 Coffee County Jail
