Enterprise man dies from injuries suffered in single-vehicle crash

HARTFORD - A single-vehicle crash Monday claimed the life of an Enterprise man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Billy Joe Alberson, 77, was fatally injured when the 1995 Nissan pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Alberson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alberson was transported to a local area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash, which happened around 5:47 p.m. Monday, occurred on Alabama Highway 167, approximately six miles north of Hartford in Geneva County.

No additional details are available as troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

