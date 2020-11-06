Enterprise man dies in two-vehicle crash

ENTERPRISE - A two-vehicle crash Thursday evening has claimed the life of an Enterprise man, State Troopers said in an early Friday morning press release.
Support Local Journalism
Troopers said Ray Don Wheeler, 64, was killed after the 1999 Yamaha XV1600 motorcycle he was operating, collided with a 2015 Mercedes C300 driven by Joseph Arrington Jr., 73, of Enterprise. Arrington was not injured.
The crash occurred on U.S. 84 at Dale County Road 705, one mile east of Enterprise around 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
No additional details were released as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.