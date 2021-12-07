Enterprise man found guilty of murder

MONTGOMERY - An Enterprise man was found guilty of murdering an individual during a drug deal in 2017, acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart has announced.

On Friday, a jury convicted 28-year-old Jareece Edward Blackmon on federal gun, drug, and murder charges.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, officers from the Montgomery Police Department responded to a business after reports of a shooting on June 15, 2017. When officers arrived, they found Blackmon, who had been shot in the leg. A stolen Ruger .380 was found in Blackmon’s car along with a mesh bag in the trunk containing ammunition with his blood on the outside and inside of the bag. Blackmon is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Later, on Aug. 15, 2017, Blackmon went to a house in Enterprise with multiple individuals to purchase a large quantity of marijuana. One person went inside with Blackmon, was shot six times, and died. The next day, law enforcement was executing an arrest warrant on Blackmon at his residence and found the gun used in the murder with Blackmon’s DNA on it. More than 18 pounds of marijuana and other firearms were discovered as well.