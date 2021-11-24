Enterprise man killed after being struck by pickup truck

An Enterprise man was killed Tuesday when a truck ran off a county roadway and struck the 77-year-old man.

The single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Coffee County Road 708, approximately one mile south of the Enterprise city limits, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

Charles Hight Deaver was struck by a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by Iverson Louis Kelley, 21, also of Enterprise. Deaver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further was available as Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.