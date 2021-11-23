Enterprise man killed in car crash in Dothan

Staff Reports
An Enterprise man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Westgate Parkway on Tuesday morning.
Dothan Police Department traffic investigators responded to the motor vehicle crash that resulted in the death of 61-year-old Jerry Dean Hutto. The driver and occupants of the other vehicle involved received minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation at this time by the Dothan Police Department Traffic Division, according to Chief Will Benny.
In a press release, he thanked the Enterprise Police Department for its assistance in the investigation.
"The Dothan Police Department would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Jerry Dean Hutto," the release stated.
