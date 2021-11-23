 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise man killed in car crash in Dothan
0 Comments
alert top story

Enterprise man killed in car crash in Dothan

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DOT police lights
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

An Enterprise man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Westgate Parkway on Tuesday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Department traffic investigators responded to the motor vehicle crash that resulted in the death of 61-year-old Jerry Dean Hutto. The driver and occupants of the other vehicle involved received minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation at this time by the Dothan Police Department Traffic Division, according to Chief Will Benny.

In a press release, he thanked the Enterprise Police Department for its assistance in the investigation.

"The Dothan Police Department would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Jerry Dean Hutto," the release stated.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Riyadh auto show exhibits 600 rare cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert