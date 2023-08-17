COFFEE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash in Coffee County Thursday morning claimed the life of an Enterprise man.

Joshua Garland Wyatt, 41, of Enterprise, was killed when a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving left the roadway on Alabama 134 near Enterprise at around 6:20 a.m. and overturned.

Wyatt, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available as troopers from ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.