Enterprise man killed in Wednesday crash
1 comment
  • 1
State Troopers logo

A 64-year-old Coffee County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

James Kenneth Conneway of Enterprise died from injuries he sustained when his 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle was struck by a 2005 GMC Sierra. The accident happened around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday about 10 miles south of Troy's city limits, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, who was not identified in the release, was traveling north on State Highway 87. The driver failed to yield the right of way for oncoming traffic and struck the motorcycle driven by Conneway, the ALEA release stated. Conneway was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No further information was released, and state troopers continue to investigate.

