Enterprise man sentenced for manslaughter dies in prison

An Enterprise man in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with the deaths of two New Brockton teens in 2020 has died.

Anthony Miguel Bishop, 57, was in Kilby Correctional Facility when he was found unresponsive sitting in his wheelchair in the bathroom at the prison Aug. 9, Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) officials have confirmed.

Medical staff attempted to save his life¸ said Kelly Betts from ADOC. Bishop was taken to a health care unit where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Bishop’s death.

Bishop was serving 54 months in prison after pleading guilty July 21 of this year to manslaughter charges in connection with the death of two New Brockton teenagers in a 2020 car accident which he caused while driving under the influence.

According to news reports at the time of the accident, Bishop was driving a 2010 Ford F150 when he plowed into the rear of a 2015 Nissan Altima on July 6, 2020 at the intersection of State Highway 123 and US 84 in Wicksburg.

Four high school students were in the Nissan Altima at the time of the accident. Paula Perdue, 15, and A.J. Riley, 17, were killed as a result of the accident, which also involved two other vehicles.

Bishop was held in the Houston County Jail in Dothan prior to his guilty plea and transfer to Kilby. He had been sentenced to 54 months in prison followed by probation with no chance for parole or early release.