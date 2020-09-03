Enterprise mayor tests positive for COVID-19

ENTERPRISE - Enterprise Mayor William E. (Bill) Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release issued by the City of Enterprise.

Cooper is currently in quarantine at his home.

“I am feeling fine. I’m not experiencing any serious symptoms,” Cooper said. “But I do not want to run the risk of infecting anyone else, so I am staying home as the state health and safety guidelines direct.”

According to Cooper, he was tested as a precaution after a family member tested positive earlier this week.

Cooper is communicating with his staff and working from home. He plans to be back in city hall next week.

Cooper will face opponent Bill Baker in an Oct. 6 runoff election for the mayor's position. In the recent election, Cooper earned 1,646 votes to Baker's 940 votes.

