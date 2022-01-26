 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enterprise Music Club hosts January meeting
Enterprise Music Club hosts January meeting

Enterprise Music Club hosts January meeting
On Jan. 11, the Enterprise Music Club hosted its monthly meeting.

For the music program, 87-year-old twin sisters Anne Reynolds (left) and Nell Shorrosh (right) played a selection of sacred and gospel duets on the piano.

The next meeting will be held at Hoobler Music on Feb. 12 at 9:30 am. Dr. Jean Johnson is scheduled to give a presentation on the music of Chopin.

