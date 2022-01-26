Enterprise Music Club hosts January meeting

On Jan. 11, the Enterprise Music Club hosted its monthly meeting.
For the music program, 87-year-old twin sisters Anne Reynolds (left) and Nell Shorrosh (right) played a selection of sacred and gospel duets on the piano.
The next meeting will be held at Hoobler Music on Feb. 12 at 9:30 am. Dr. Jean Johnson is scheduled to give a presentation on the music of Chopin.
