Enterprise Music Club installs officers

The Enterprise Music Club held its monthly meeting on Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at Hoobler Music Studio.

After a piano program by Eunhye Park and Roy Hoobler, an officer installation ceremony was held for the 2021-2023 officers:

Listed in the photograph from left to right:

Steve Parrish, Secretary

Dr. Jean Johnson, Treasurer

Roy Hoobler, 2nd Vice President

Ann Reynolds, 1st Vice President

Judy Blackwell, President

The Enterprise Music Club meets on the second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public. November's program will feature vocalist Cynthia Moses from Panama City Beach in a program of English Art Songs.

