 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise Music Club installs officers
0 Comments

Enterprise Music Club installs officers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Enterprise Music Club installs officers
SUBMITTED

The Enterprise Music Club held its monthly meeting on Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at Hoobler Music Studio.

After a piano program by Eunhye Park and Roy Hoobler, an officer installation ceremony was held for the 2021-2023 officers:

Listed in the photograph from left to right:

Steve Parrish, Secretary

Dr. Jean Johnson, Treasurer

Roy Hoobler, 2nd Vice President

Ann Reynolds, 1st Vice President

Judy Blackwell, President

The Enterprise Music Club meets on the second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public. November's program will feature vocalist Cynthia Moses from Panama City Beach in a program of English Art Songs.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A grandmother’s campaign plants over a million trees in Mexico

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert