Enterprise Music Club program in February focused on Chopin
  • Updated
  • 0
SUBMITTED

The Enterprise Music Club was treated to a program by Dr. Jean Johnson on Feb. 12.

The program covered the life and music of Frederic Chopin. Dr. Johnson played several nationalistic pieces and famous works including the "Minute" Waltz and the Aolien "Harp" Etude.

The next club meeting is on Saturday, March 12, at 9:30 a.m. with a program by Hilda Haggins presenting winning students of the recently held Sonata Festival starting at 10 a.m.

Tags

