Enterprise native Katie Britt sworn in as Alabama's newest U.S. senator

WASHINGTON — Enterprise native Katie Boyd Britt made history Tuesday when she was sworn in as Alabama’s first elected female U.S. Senator shortly after the first session of the 118th Congress convened at noon.

Britt is the youngest Republican woman elected to the U.S. Senate and the first to serve with school-aged children.

“It was a humbling moment to take the oath of office today on the Senate floor,” Britt said. “I am truly grateful to the people of Alabama for their trust, confidence, and prayers. Now, it’s time to get to work to fight for our people, our liberties, and our values.”

Britt’s family watched from the Senate Gallery as she received the oath from Vice President Kamala Harris, the Senate’s presiding officer. They were joined by nearly 500 Alabama residents who traveled to Washington to witness Britt’s oath of office and tour her temporary office space in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

In keeping with traditional protocol, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), as Alabama’s new senior senator, escorted Britt to the vice president.

Britt, who replaces one of her mentors, retired Sen. Richard Shelby, was previously the president of the Business Council of Alabama, and she served as Shelby’s chief of staff.

She won the November general election after defeating U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the GOP runoff in June.

“Taking the oath of office is incredibly humbling,” Britt said. “Being entrusted to serve as Alabama’s U.S. Senator is a tremendous honor and responsibility. I am ready to hit the ground running to fight for hardworking families in every corner of our great state and to preserve the American Dream for generations to come.”

Alabamians wishing to contact Britt’s office should call 202-224-5744. More contact information, including an online contact form, state office locations and the D.C. office mailing address, can be found at www.Britt.Senate.gov. Please note that this is a temporary website that will be under construction in the coming months in order to add more extensive constituent services and helpful information.