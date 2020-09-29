 Skip to main content
Enterprise PD arrest mother, male associate during child abduction investigation
Enterprise PD arrest mother, male associate during child abduction investigation

Dayse Katlyn Pritchard

Dayse Katlyn Pritchard, 26, of Enterprise

 Coffee County Jail

ENTERPRISE - Enterprise police have arrested a mother for abducting her child from its legal guardian and an accompanying male passenger for drug possession.

Earlier Tuesday, police responded to call for possible parental child abduction at a residence here and discovered the mother of a 9-month-old child made forced entry into the residence of the child’s court-appointed guardian and fled with the child.

Officers located the suspect and child at the Dollar General on Highway 167 North. The child was found unharmed and released to guardian’s custody.

EPD detectives arrested and charged Dayse Katlyn Pritchard, 26, of Enterprise, with 2nd degree burglary and interference with child custody.

An additional arrest was made when detectives discovered narcotics in the vehicle Pritchard and the child were travelling in. Police arrested and charged Antonio Fidel Stanfield, 60, of Enterprise, with unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Pritchard and Stanfield were transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest, where Pritchard is being held on bonds totaling $45,000.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

