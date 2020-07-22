You are the owner of this article.
Enterprise police give phone scam alert
The Enterprise Police Department warns residents of a phone scam in the Enterprise area.

In this scam, a potential victim will receive a phone call from a subject claiming to be an employee of the Internal Revenue Service.

The caller will advise the potential victim that they owe back taxes and must confirm their Social Security number in order to resolve this issue. The caller may also advise the potential victim their Social Security number will be cancelled or suspended if they don’t comply.

If you receive a phone call like this, hang up immediately.

The Enterprise Police Department would like to encourage everyone to independently verify information if you receive this type of phone call and do not release personal information to these callers.

