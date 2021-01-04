Enterprise police identify pedestrian killed by oncoming traffic on Boll Weevil Circle

ENTERPRISE - An Enterprise man who was killed when struck by a vehicle while walking along Boll Weevil Circle has been identified.
Support Local Journalism
Enterprise Police say Frank Patrick Bradley Jr., 19, was walking westbound in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by oncoming traffic near the intersection of Coppinville Road in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the motor vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Enterprise Police Department Homicide Unit’s investigation is still active to determine if any other contributing factors exist in the traffic accident.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.