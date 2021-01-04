 Skip to main content
Enterprise police identify pedestrian killed by oncoming traffic on Boll Weevil Circle
ENTERPRISE - An Enterprise man who was killed when struck by a vehicle while walking along Boll Weevil Circle has been identified.

Enterprise Police say Frank Patrick Bradley Jr., 19, was walking westbound in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by oncoming traffic near the intersection of Coppinville Road in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the motor vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Enterprise Police Department Homicide Unit’s investigation is still active to determine if any other contributing factors exist in the traffic accident.

