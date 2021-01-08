Enterprise police seeking information on gas station robbery

ENTERPRISE – Enterprise police are seeking information about a gas station robbery that occurred around noon on Thursday.

At 11:57 a.m. Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to the Marathon gas station at 1104 Boll Weevil Circle on a holdup alarm call.

The store clerk was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown male suspects. The suspects stole money and beer from the business before fleeing the scene.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is requesting that anyone with information regarding this crime to call (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

The Enterprise Police Department thanked the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit for its assistance during this robbery investigation.