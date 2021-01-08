 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise police seeking information on gas station robbery
0 comments

Enterprise police seeking information on gas station robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ENTERPRISE – Enterprise police are seeking information about a gas station robbery that occurred around noon on Thursday.

At 11:57 a.m. Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to the Marathon gas station at 1104 Boll Weevil Circle on a holdup alarm call.

The store clerk was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown male suspects. The suspects stole money and beer from the business before fleeing the scene.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is requesting that anyone with information regarding this crime to call (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

The Enterprise Police Department thanked the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit for its assistance during this robbery investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert