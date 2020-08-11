Enterprise schools: 3 students positive for COVID; over 40 others sent home since last week

Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught confirmed Tuesday that three students have tested positive for COVID-19 since starting school last week.

Two of the students attend Enterprise High School while the third attends Coppinville Junior High School.

A large number of other students have been sent home after displaying two or more COVID-like symptoms due to new Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines released last week. Faught called the recommendations “frustrating.”

“The overwhelming number of students sent home are perfectly healthy,” he said.

Faught estimated upward of 40 students across the school system had been sent home after displaying symptoms like coughing, sneezing, fever, or sore throat, or being within six feet of someone with symptoms for more than 15 minutes – following the guidelines outlined by the ADPH’s “Back to School Toolkit.”

Many have since been diagnosed with other ailments – allergic reactions to medications, seasonal allergies, and strep throat, among others. Faught said they must receive a release from a physician in order to come back to campus or be quarantined for 14 days.