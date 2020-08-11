Enterprise schools: 3 students positive for COVID; over 40 others sent home since last week

Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught confirmed Tuesday that three students have tested positive for COVID-19 since starting school last week.
Two of the students attend Enterprise High School while the third attends Coppinville Junior High School.
A large number of other students have been sent home after displaying two or more COVID-like symptoms due to new Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines released last week. Faught called the recommendations “frustrating.”
“The overwhelming number of students sent home are perfectly healthy,” he said.
Faught estimated upward of 40 students across the school system had been sent home after displaying symptoms like coughing, sneezing, fever, or sore throat, or being within six feet of someone with symptoms for more than 15 minutes – following the guidelines outlined by the ADPH’s “Back to School Toolkit.”
Many have since been diagnosed with other ailments – allergic reactions to medications, seasonal allergies, and strep throat, among others. Faught said they must receive a release from a physician in order to come back to campus or be quarantined for 14 days.
Students who test positive for COVID must quarantine for 10 days after taking a test before returning to school.
Faught added that no staff members have tested positive for the virus or have been sent home due to exposure due to their ability to safely socially distance.
Coffee County has only had three positive cases in the past two days, according to the latest ADPH figures, following the trend of all Wiregrass counties. However, the number of deaths is on the rise, particularly in neighboring Dale County.
Dale County now has more than twice the number of deaths than that of Houston County, the area’s largest county. As of Tuesday morning, ADPH reported 29 deaths for Dale County, seven more than a week ago.
In the same time frame, Barbour, Coffee, Covington, and Houston counties logged one additional death each and Geneva County added two. In total, Wiregrass counties have had 87 people die of the coronavirus.
