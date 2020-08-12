Enterprise schools moving to blended schedule after 121 students sent home in first week

After 121 Enterprise City Schools students were sent home the first four days of class, the system is moving to a blended schedule where junior high and high school students will only attend school physically two days a week.

Superintendent Greg Faught said the change stems from Alabama Department of Health guidelines that forced schools to send 91 healthy students home since reopening last Thursday after they came into contact with 31 students exhibiting COVID-like symptoms. Three students tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, Coffee County Schools also reported two students from New Brockton High School were sent home after exhibiting COVID-like symptoms and 30 additional non-symptomatic students were sent home due to ADPH guidelines.

Enterprise students will be divided into two groups: blue and white. Students with last names starting with A through K will be assigned to attend campus on “blue days” on Monday and Wednesday and virtually every other day. Students with last names starting with L through Z will attend campus on “white days” on Tuesday and Thursday of each week and attend virtually every other day of the week.