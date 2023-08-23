Friday’s opening night of Enterprise High School’s 2023 football season will be a milestone as Wildcat Stadium’s field will be named in honor of former Enterprise head coach Bill Bacon, who led the Wildcats to two state championships (1979, 1982) from 1974-2000.

Bacon is a member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, as are other Enterprise coaches Russell Taylor, Morris Higginbotham and Paul Terry.

Dedication ceremonies will precede the 7 p.m. kickoff against an ancient rival.

Once upon a time, Eufaula High School’s Tigers were among Enterprise’s fiercest foes.

The teams first met in 1921, when the 8-0-1 Cats pummeled the 3-3 Tigers, 27-0; Enterprise won the next autumn, 25-0.

Then Eufaula made playing the Tigers miserable for Enterprise; Eufaula won six of the next seven games against Enterprise (1933, ’34, ’43, ’43, ’58 and ’59) and earned a 7-7 tie in 1960.

Since then, Enterprise has won 15 consecutive Eufaula games, most recently in 2013, to improve to 17-6-1 overall in the series.

Two games in the rivalry, ’59 and ’60, were especially noteworthy.

Enterprise, after a 3-6-1 season in ’58, had a new coach, Morris Higginbotham.

The Cats opened the ’59 season beating Carroll and Samson, but got clawed, 24-15, in Eufaula, a turning point after which the Cats played their next 25 games without losing.

After the Eufaula loss, Enterprise reeled off wins against Geneva, Opp, Geneva County, Andalusia, Charles Henderson and Greenville ending Higginbotham’s first year, 9-1.

In ’60, a 7-7 tie with Eufaula was the only blemish against the 9-0-1 Cats, a team proclaimed State Champions by The Birmingham News and Alabama Sportswriters Association.

Note: Alabama football playoffs began in 1966.

The Cats beat Eufaula, 16-7 in the third game of 1961, and continued winning until the season’s last game, when they fell to Dothan, 26-17, to finish 9-1.

After that season, Higginbotham left behind a 27-2-1 record when he moved to Hueytown.

Hmmm.

Against Eufaula, Enterprise stars have glittered. Here are some:

In 1966, Larry Cocks and Johnny Ray Cobb scored three touchdowns apiece; Cocks had a 51-yard run.

Cobb had a 51-yard run in ’65.

Brandon Hart scored three touchdowns in 2008 and rushed for 183 yards, including runs of 69 and 51 yards.

Christian Quiles gained 141 yards in 2013.

In 1963, Herbie Gannon gained 121 total yards and Bill Wells ran for 104 yards in ’67.

Tony Gray completed nine of 13 passes for 190 yards in ’08; Manny Jones had four receptions totaling 73 yards and two touchdowns in ’12.

Johnny Bowden kicked five extra points in ’66; Cade Stinnett matched that number in 2013. Parker Stinnett kicked two field goals in ’07.

The ’71 Cats had 559 total offensive yards.

Jimmy Fox Metcalf intercepted three passes in ’66.

Fargo “Bubba” Morris had a 65-yard run in ’62.

In 2008, Xavier Frazier had a 63-yard run and caught an 82-yard pass from Tony Gray.

Eugene Helms completed a 65-yard pass to Anley Gilley in ’69.

Danny Watson threw to Sammy Dennis for 59 yards in ’63; Mickey Redd completed a 51-yard pass to Cobb in ’65; and Alan Goodson completed a 50-yarder to Charlie Cook in ’68.

Time flies!

That’s all history.

Let’s see what the 2023 game provides.

Go Cats …

Note: Go online to the National Federation of High School Sports to watch this week’s game. There is no charge.