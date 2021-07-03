Enterprise teacher summits Denali

Reaching the summit of Alaska’s Denali is an emotional experience.
There’s the exuberance and awe of standing at the highest point in North America looking out over the clouds and thinking you could touch the sun.
Combined with the sheer exhaustion of climbing at such high altitudes, the emotions are enough to make a grown mountain climber cry. Having reached such heights, the journey is only halfway over. You still have to climb down. But for a short while, it feels like you’re literally on top of the world. And the view is amazing.
Nick Ciuzio of Enterprise reached Denali’s summit on June 11. The 61-year-old spent 21 days making the climb to 20,310 feet and back down.
“You’re so close to your physical limits,” Ciuzio said. “And it’s been so long; you’ve been exposed to all of this cold and this exhaustion and this physical exertion, this calorie deficit, poor sleep. When you get there, you’re just kind of stripped – you’re just kind of raw. It moves you … And it’s just gorgeous. That’s really one of the reasons that you climb is for the reward. You get to see something that very few people get to see firsthand.”
Ciuzio (pronounced Q-Z-O) started mountain climbing seven years ago after he retired from Ansell as a chemical engineer. Retirement didn’t last long – not even a full year. Ciuzio was still young and wanted to teach at the university level. However, an opportunity came up when Enterprise High School created an engineering program, and Ciuzio took a job teaching high school. He’s now on the staff of the high school’s satellite campus, the Enterprise Career and Technology Center.
Mountain climbing entered his life via a Steely Dan concert in Portland, Oregon. Ciuzio’s youngest brother had invited him out west to see the band Ciuzio had admired since he was 18. But on the trip, Ciuzio caught his first glimpse of the Cascade Mountain Range.
“And I just fell in love,” Ciuzio said. “I looked up at the mountains, and I thought that’s something I want to do, I want to try. And we went on a short, modest climb that was a day hike, and that kind of just started the ball rolling.”
Eight months later, Mount Hood in the Cascades became his first serious mountain. He did the climb with his youngest son and his brother.
“To this day, it’s probably still my favorite,” Ciuzio said. “Even though it was not by any stretch the tallest, the longest, the most difficult. It was the first and it was probably the most memorable because it was with family.”
A climb like Hood requires a level of fitness but not the conditioning that climbing Denali demands. Along with being the highest point in North America, Denali is the third highest peak among the summits known in mountaineering as the Seven Summits – it comes in behind Mount Everest in the Himalayas and Aconcagua in South America.
While Everest has Sherpa guides that carry equipment for climbers, on Denali you carry your own gear – partly on your back and partly on a sled that you drag behind you. And Denali is a place of extremes. Your breath freezes during the cold nights (although it never really gets fully dark) when temps can get down to 25 degrees below zero. Under the blazing sun during the day, the inside of a tent could reach 90 degrees. The winds are high and the weather is unpredictable.
“The big difference in Denali and really every other summit in the world is its proximity to the Arctic Circle,” Ciuzio said. “Denali is less than 100 miles from the Arctic Circle. So, it’s really an Arctic expedition.”
There are software training programs climbers can purchase to help them prepare for the challenges of a big mountain climb like Denali. But even the most disciplined followers will never be fully prepared.
“When you get on the mountain, it’s always more; it’s always worse,” Ciuzio said. “There’s just no way to bring all of the variables that a mountain has into a training program.”
To get to Denali, climbers have to take an air taxi to base camp, which is on a glacier at 7,200 feet above sea level. There are four other camps at higher altitudes before you even get to summit. And once you reach the higher altitudes, there’s a window of opportunity to summit before you have to come down because of the health risks of remaining at the higher altitudes for too long. Many climbers don’t even get to that point. Some don’t make it due to weather conditions; some due to injury or health problems they develop along the way. Some, Ciuzio said, just hit a wall of fatigue and choose not to summit.
Of all the climbers who have attempted to summit Denali since the first expedition in 1903 – there have been more than 46,000, according to statistics from the Denali National Park and Preserve – only 52% have actually reached the summit.
Ciuzio is one of them. He and the group he climbed with made it to the summit with only one buffer day left before they would have had to abandon the effort. Ciuzio said he actually didn’t expect to reach the summit, especially since one of the climbers had attempted four other times and never made it.
“I never pictured myself on the summit,” Ciuzio said. “I didn’t really prepare myself for the summit, and it was really kind of raw. The emotions were overwhelming.”
