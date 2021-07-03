Enterprise teacher summits Denali

Mountain climbing entered his life via a Steely Dan concert in Portland, Oregon. Ciuzio’s youngest brother had invited him out west to see the band Ciuzio had admired since he was 18. But on the trip, Ciuzio caught his first glimpse of the Cascade Mountain Range.

“And I just fell in love,” Ciuzio said. “I looked up at the mountains, and I thought that’s something I want to do, I want to try. And we went on a short, modest climb that was a day hike, and that kind of just started the ball rolling.”

Eight months later, Mount Hood in the Cascades became his first serious mountain. He did the climb with his youngest son and his brother.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“To this day, it’s probably still my favorite,” Ciuzio said. “Even though it was not by any stretch the tallest, the longest, the most difficult. It was the first and it was probably the most memorable because it was with family.”

A climb like Hood requires a level of fitness but not the conditioning that climbing Denali demands. Along with being the highest point in North America, Denali is the third highest peak among the summits known in mountaineering as the Seven Summits – it comes in behind Mount Everest in the Himalayas and Aconcagua in South America.