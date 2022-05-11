 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Enterprise woman dies in Coffee County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
State Troopers logo

ENTERPRISE – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of an Enterprise woman.

Giselle Burgos-Santiago, 39, was fatally injured when the 2003 Acura TL in which she was a passenger left the roadway and struck several trees.

Burgos-Santiago was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Acura, Alex Rivera-Hernandez, 37, of Enterprise, was transported to Baptist Medical Center South, in Montgomery.

The crash occurred on Coffee County 114, approximately eight miles north of Enterprise, in Coffee County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert