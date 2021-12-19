 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Eye Center South & Vision Center South
Enterprise woman dies in vehicle crash
0 Comments
alert top story

Enterprise woman dies in vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0

ENTERPRISE – A local woman died Saturday in a vehicle crash.

The driver, identified by the Enterprise Police Department as 45-year-old Sharon McClurg Hussey, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded at 2:20 p.m. to the crash scene on Highway 51 just north of Dozier Road. The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The EPD Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

Enterprise police badge generic
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert