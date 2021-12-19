Enterprise woman dies in vehicle crash

ENTERPRISE – A local woman died Saturday in a vehicle crash.
The driver, identified by the Enterprise Police Department as 45-year-old Sharon McClurg Hussey, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police responded at 2:20 p.m. to the crash scene on Highway 51 just north of Dozier Road. The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The EPD Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.