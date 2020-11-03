EPA finally lifts consent order on Dothan after $100 million in improvements to sewerage system

The number of overflows and their volume has decreased significantly since the order was issued. Now, the city usually only has around 20 a year, though that number increased this year due to excessive rains brought by Hurricane Sally.

The city has had to prove its commitment to stop sewage overflows and its efforts were recognized on Monday when Mayes received the letter of relief.

“The EPA appreciates the City’s cooperation and work under the AOC (Administrative Order of Consent) to improve human health and the environment in the Dothan area,” the letter stated.

Though the EPA order forced the city to complete many large expensive projects and create programs to monitor and stop overflows, the result is benefitting residents, Mayes said.

“The health and welfare of the public has improved due to that,” Mayes said.

Now that the EPA is no longer looking over the city’s shoulders, that doesn’t mean the work is finished, Mayes said, adding that the city will continue to update and improve antiquated infrastructure and facilities and try to further decrease the amount of SSOs.