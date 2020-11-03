EPA finally lifts consent order on Dothan after $100 million in improvements to sewerage system

Loud claps and words of praise could be heard inside Dothan’s city commission chambers on Tuesday as Dothan Utilities Director Billy Mayes delivered news that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency consent order has finally been lifted.
“Yesterday was a big day for us,” Mayes said before thanking God and all city representatives and employees involved in helping the city systematically address a number of issues outlined in the 2012 order.
The city has spent $95 million to directly address those issues by rehabilitating the sewer system, programs to detect and reduce sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs), and refurbishing and expanding the Omussee Wastewater Treatment Plant; that contract was $39 million, making it the single largest purchase order in the city’s history.
Several years ago, over 100 SSOs a year were detected in Dothan where raw sewage would overflow into creeks and rivers before being treated, causing potential health issues. The sheer volume concerned the EPA and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, which also has an agreement with the city to address overflows.
“You’ve got old piping, old piping systems, there’s little cracks in little places in the fittings that water would come into, and then there’s manholes that had a hole knocked out of them or pipe that had a big hole knocked out of them and water would flow into those,” Mayes said. “We’ve worked to identify and then eliminate those problems.”
The number of overflows and their volume has decreased significantly since the order was issued. Now, the city usually only has around 20 a year, though that number increased this year due to excessive rains brought by Hurricane Sally.
The city has had to prove its commitment to stop sewage overflows and its efforts were recognized on Monday when Mayes received the letter of relief.
“The EPA appreciates the City’s cooperation and work under the AOC (Administrative Order of Consent) to improve human health and the environment in the Dothan area,” the letter stated.
Though the EPA order forced the city to complete many large expensive projects and create programs to monitor and stop overflows, the result is benefitting residents, Mayes said.
“The health and welfare of the public has improved due to that,” Mayes said.
Now that the EPA is no longer looking over the city’s shoulders, that doesn’t mean the work is finished, Mayes said, adding that the city will continue to update and improve antiquated infrastructure and facilities and try to further decrease the amount of SSOs.
On Tuesday, the city commission approved the final change orders on two parts of the 2019 Redwater Watermain Replacement Project, a plan to fix antiquated pipes in Dothan’s Garden District that has been causing water to turn red due to the amount of iron.
On Project B, commissioners approved the deduction of $83,810 from the original contract amount with Startley General Contractors, resulting in a final price tag of $530,190. On Project C, commissioners approved a deduction of $1,872 from the original contract with L and K Contracting Company resulting in a final price of $212,411.
In other business, City Manager Kevin Cowper named Will Hopkins of the finance department as “Employee of the Month.”
In other action, the city commission:
• Rezoned property owned by the Bitty’s Girls Estate, located on Rowland Road (East of Ross Clark Circle), from A-C and R-1 (agriculture-conservation and residential single-family, low density) districts to R-1 district.
• Rezoned property owned by multiple land owners, located within and in close proximity to Stephens Street, North Lena Street, North Alice Street, Houston Street, and North Oates Street, from L-I (light industrial) district to B-1 (central business) district.
• Agreed to allocate the required 20% match of local funds for the FY 2021 Unified Planning Work Program in an amount not to exceed $65,606.
• Issued an emergency purchase order to L and K Contracting Company, Inc. for $33,793.72 to rebuild a section of the 15-inch diameter sanitary sewer line located between 3010 and 3008 Lasalle Drive.
• Rescinding a previous change order to approve the final summary change order with Gulf Coast Underground, LLC for the construction of the B1-23 Comprehensive Rehabilitation Project, which results in a cost increase for the total contract bid in the amount of $152,905.85, making the final adjusted contract price $2,547,279.85.
• Entered into a supplemental agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation in the amount of $224,246.73 for the relocation of electric utilities associated with the Ross Clark Circle Widening Project.
• Agreed to aid the city of Rayne, Louisiana, in its efforts to recover from the devastation left by severe weather on Oct. 9, 2020, by sending utility trucks, equipment, and city employees to operate this equipment.
• Approved change order No. 1 (final) with Donald Smith Company, Inc., for the refurbishment of Well No. 4 and No. 24, to add $14,669 to the original contract amount, resulting in a final contract price of $192,030.
• Entered into a permit agreement with ALDOT to install 55/2 wood pole with guy wire at southwest corner of U.S. Hwy 84 East and South Beverlye Road and upgrade existing overhead primary wire crossing at the intersection of 84 East and South Beverlye Road.
• Entered into an agreement with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program for reimbursement of overtime expenditures in the amount of $10,800.
• Entered into a contract with Brinks for armored transportation services for deposits of cash, checks and money orders for the Utility Collections Office, Civic Center kiosk, Westgate Park kiosk, Civic Center offices, and magistrate office in the amount of $13,914.59 annually, and appropriating funds for said contract.
• Declared Beverlye Magnet School, Carver School for Mathematics, Science, and Technology, Cloverdale Elementary School, Dothan City Early Education Center, Dothan High School, Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School, Girard Intermediate School, Girard Primary School, Head Start Center, Heard Elementary School, PASS Academy, Selma Street Elementary School, and Morris Slingluff Elementary School as surplus and no longer needed for municipal purposes and deeded them to the city of Dothan Board of Education.
Assistant City Manager Randy Morris said the city also intends to deed Dothan Preparatory Academy to the board of education, but it is taking longer because of easements.
• Accepted a warranty deed from SRM Properties LLC for property acquired for the new Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center.
• Accepted a warranty deed from Melissa M. Hall, Patricia Walters, and Coy Marc Hall for property acquired for a new gravity sanitary sewer line.
• Accepted a utility easement from Mack Dove at 3073 West Main Street.
• Accepted a construction easement from Houston County Health Care Authority for installing sidewalk on Brookhill Road.
