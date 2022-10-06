Ernest begins two-year term as president of statewide pediatrics society

MONTGOMERY — Nola Jean Ernest, MD, PhD, FAAP, a community pediatrician in Enterprise, began her term on Oct. 1 as president of the Alabama Chapter-American Academy of Pediatrics (AL-AAP), an 850-member statewide society of pediatricians.

She is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine and completed her pediatric residency at Vanderbilt University. She is currently practicing as a primary care pediatrician with Enterprise Pediatric Clinic, one of the five multi-specialty pediatric clinics that comprise the Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network.

Before her two-year tenure as AL-AAP vice president/president-elect, Dr. Ernest served the organization and the children of Alabama for a number of years as Legislative Chair and Early Career Physician representative. She also has worked at the AAP national level, representing the AAP’s District X on the executive board of the Section on Early Career Physicians. She has played a strong role in the Chapter’s advocacy for children, especially across social media platforms as well as leading legislative advocacy efforts in the last five years.

In addition, she has served as a physician lead/champion in the child quality improvement collaboratives.

She accepted the president’s gavel at the AL-AAP’s 2022 Annual Meeting, held Sept. 9-11, marking the beginning of her two-year term.

“With the help of our strong and diverse Executive Board members, as well as our members from across the state who are passionately involved in specific child health initiatives, I plan to build on the Chapter’s long-time role in advocating for improvements in health conditions for Alabama’s children,” she said. “In order to have the greatest impact for the children of Alabama, I will, like my predecessors, serve as an expert resource for lawmakers and those involved in negotiating state policies that affect some of the most vulnerable of Alabama’s citizens.”

At home, Dr. Ernest enjoys spending time with her husband Trent and sons William, age 23, Caden, 16, and Jacob, 10.