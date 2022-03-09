Escaped convict charged with capital murder during robbery

A fugitive from Henry County that escaped last year from a community corrections program is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a Georgia man.

Alec Jamez Killingsworth, 20, is charged with two counts of capital murder – one count for shooting a victim during a robbery and another count for shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is also charged with second-degree escape.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Kevin Montrea Jones of Albany, Georgia.

On March 4, Dothan police officers responded to the 1300 block of Judson Street for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a residential structure. Upon arrival, officers quickly discovered that Jones, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, had at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso area. Dothan fire and rescue personnel performed life-saving measures before determining Jones' death.

Investigators determined the victim's fatal gunshot wound led to the vehicle driving through a chain link fence, hitting an electrical pole, and colliding with a residence. There was minimal damage to the residence and significant damage to the vehicle.

Dothan Police Department was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, and Alabama State Troopers in taking three persons of interest into custody.

Following further investigation, 22-year-old Kelly Victoria Arnold and 21-year-old David Sanford, both of Henry County, have been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Each of them has a $15,000 bond.

The Dothan Police Department is not releasing further details but stated in a press release that investigators continue to follow additional leads.

In late October 2021, Killingsworth was sentenced to 10 years in a Houston County Community Correction in-house program for stealing a car and multiple other thefts.

However, a HCCO official filed a delinquency report on Nov. 12 stating that Killingsworth left work release on a medical pass to Southeast Health due to a stomachache on Nov. 10. Killingsworth never returned to work and was considered escaped.

Killingsworth is currently being held at the Houston County Jail without bond. He has been removed from the community corrections program and will likely go to prison for the duration of his sentence.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

