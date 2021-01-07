ESCC announces President’s, Dean’s Lists for Fall 2020

Enterprise State Community College is pleased to announce the students from ESCC and the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark, a unit of Enterprise State, who have been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Fall 2020 semester.
To be placed on the President’s List, students are required to maintain a semester grade point average of 4.0 and complete a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work. For Fall 2020, 131 students have been recognized.
Students named to the President’s List are:
Leticia Ann Calloway - Ozark, AL
Stephanie Janine Adelman - Level Plains, AL
Savana Lyne Adkins - Ozark, AL
James Daniel Anderson - New Brockton, AL
Daniel W Andrews - Daleville, AL
Kyle Patrick Arthur - Dothan, AL
Stephanie Erin Barnes Bradshaw - Enterprise, AL
Marquise Chaquan Barrow - Ozark, AL
Mechelle L Baryla - Dothan, AL
Jeff Edward Bell - Enterprise, AL
Bryon Jermiah Berlin - Samson, AL
Richard J Bigelow - Enterprise, AL
Kaylon Breann Blessman - Newton, AL
Braxton Tyler Blocker - Dothan, AL
Brittany Allison Blocker - Dothan, AL
Brodie W Boozer - Enterprise, AL
Alyssa Madison Bowman - Bellwood, AL
Douglas M Bright - Enterprise, AL
Abigail Leigh Britton - Daleville, AL
Morgan Frances Broeme - Enterprise, AL
Alexis Brown - Enterprise, AL
Isaac Robert Bruce - Enterprise, AL
Seth David Bryant - Bonifay, FL
Dylan Eric Campbell - Dothan, AL
Tiffany Josie-ann Campbell - Elba, AL
Charles Philip Cardwell - New Brockton, AL
Keely Alysse Catrett - Chancellor, AL
Robert Issac Chapman - Tuscaloosa, AL
Kobe Cherry - Ozark, AL
Ethan Ray Cox- Daleville, AL
Kennedy Gabrielle Cox - Troy, AL
Sierra May Crawford - Geneva, AL
Victoria Crawford - Geneva, AL
Hannah Grace Crosby - Slocomb, AL
Allyson Alene Dady - Westville, FL
Bradley Louis Dambrosio - Dothan, AL
Horacio Samir Delgado - Ozark, AL
Austin Jordan Donaldson - Samson, AL
Caleb Donaldson - Samson, AL
Jeffery Alex Dover - Ozark, AL
James Christopher Dozer - Lanett, AL
Emily Diane Drake - Hartford, AL
Benjamin Fell - Ozark, AL
Eduardo Contreras Flores - Brundidge, AL
Maurielo Contreras Flores - Brundidge, AL
Chanlyn Michelle Free - Elba, AL
Kathryn Rose Free - Kinston, AL
John Walter Gilley - Chancellor, AL
Tevin Jajuan Goode - Enterprise, AL
Kaila Sue Gorman - Samson, AL
Corbin Gary Griffin - Enterprise, AL
Kendra L Grissett - Jack, AL
Casey Scott Hardy - Midland City, AL
Keyerra Seymone Harris - Enterprise, AL
Ralph Wesley Hawn - Enterprise, AL
Joshua Daniel Herring - Dothan, AL
Benjamin Eli Hill - Dothan, AL
Madison Leigh Holley - Samson, AL
Chuck Hood - Elba, AL
Conner Heath Howell - Enterprise, AL
Jennifer Angela Howell - Newton, AL
Richard Cole Howell - Enterprise, AL
Phillip Jeffries - Ozark, AL
Randy Blake Jenkins - New Brockton, AL
Shawn Jones - Dothan, AL
Casey Rena Lamb - Samson, AL
Jacob Laplant - Dothan, AL
Arielle Lauren Lee - Geneva, AL
Kevin B Lesinszki - Ariton, AL
James R Leslie - Ozark, AL
Trenten Jonathan Lewis - Opp, AL
Kent M Loo - Enterprise, AL
Amber Gray Mayfield - Dothan, AL
Lori Grace Mayo - Enterprise, AL
Bailey Woodham McDaniel - Midland City, AL
Benjamin Paul McDuffie - Dothan, AL
Dylan Seth McDuffie - Newton, AL
Lateria Renea McGriff - Dothan AL
Christy Dawn McKinion - Moss Point, MS
Jessica Eileen McNeil - Fort Rucker, AL
David Alexander Moring - Dothan, AL
Tanner Alan Morris - Elba, AL
Matthew Aaron Murphy - Ozark, AL
Charles Baxter Myers - Cottonwood, AL
Joel C Newsom - Enterprise, AL
Kaitlynn Ann Nicholson - Enterprise, AL
Caitlyn Nicole Nolin - New Brockton, AL
Cody Patrick Norris - Daleville, AL
Robert Harley Oborne - Enterprise, AL
Sandy Monica Pentecost - Fort Rucker, AL
Luke A Peters - Dothan, AL
Julie Nicole Phipps - Ozark, AL
Abigail Platt - Enterprise, AL
Connor Michael Purvis - Enterprise, AL
John Hunter Reaves - Dothan, AL
Ashley Briana Renfro - Dothan, AL
Jasmine Roberts - Ozark, AL
Tytona Rodgers - Ozark, AL
Benjamin Bret Rogers - Opp, AL
Emily Elizabeth Roughton - Union Springs, AL
Ty Garner Saetang - Ozark, AL
Jeremy Sanders - Enterprise, AL
Austin David Sheppard - New Brockton, AL
Brandon Matthew Shinaberry - Ozark, AL
Breana Nicole Siegler - Daleville, AL
Steven J Spencer - New Brockton, AL
Leticia Spinozzi Lyria - Fort Rucker, AL
Angela Kim Sweet - Enterprise, AL
Bryan A Tate - Dothan, AL
Kent Lavonne Tate - Hartford, AL
Dawson W Taylor - Geneva, AL
Roslyn Bess Taylor - Enterprise, AL
Jayleana Marie Teele - New Brockton, AL
Abbrionna Antonay Thomas - Enterprise, AL
Caleb Andrew Thornton- Midland City, AL
Thomas Stephen Townsend - Andalusia, AL
Caleb Neal Trawick - Ariton, AL
Victoria Joy Tyson - Enterprise, AL
David Alexander Uriel - Dothan, AL
Joshua Clayton Ward - New Brockton, AL
Matthew Bryant Waters - Enterprise, AL
Michael Shane Watson - Elba, AL
Kasey Elizabeth Wilkerson - Enterprise, AL
Christopher B Williams - Enterprise, AL
Leslie Marie Wills - Hartford, AL
Andrew Ryan Wilson - Ozark, AL
Jordan Steven Wilson - Ozark, AL
Royal Wilson - Ozark, AL
Shamonica Katrell Wilson - Ozark, AL
Freeman Woods - Midland City, AL
Kevin Patrick Zelman - Enterprise, AL
To be placed on the Dean’s List, students are required to maintain a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above but below 4.0 and complete a minimum semester course load of 12 semester hours of college-level work. For Fall 2020, 143 students have been recognized.
Students named to the Dean’s List are:
Damian Curtiss Aldridge - Ariton, AL
Gabriel Mack Anderson - Chancellor, AL
Jacob Nathaniel Anderson - New Brockton, AL
Gwendolyn Louise Attaway - Daleville, AL
Rebecca Lynn Badger - Enterprise, AL
Trentin Barbee - Grand Ridge, FL
Alexis Danielle Barker - Jack, AL
James Adam Barr - Midland City, AL
Katherine Elisabeth Bell - Enterprise, AL
Hunter Newman Bennett - Enterprise, AL
Hayden Nicole Blount - Hartford, AL
Lailah Rose Bryan - Westville, FL
Clark Allan Buchanan - Ozark, AL
Kayla Marie Burch - New Brockton, AL
Luis Enrique Calixtro Olea - Enterprise, AL
Rexton Jared Campbell - Elba, AL
Jayce D Caraway - Geneva, AL
Joseph Braden Chalker - Enterprise, AL
Tyler Thomas Coffman - Ozark, AL
Collin Nicholas Cole - Enterprise, AL
Gabriel W Collins - Bonifay, FL
Cassie Madeline Cooper - Enterprise, AL
Britton Chanler Coppage - Elba, AL
Gracie Elizabeth Coppage - Elba, AL
William Conner Couch - Enterprise, AL
Joshua Cole Courson - Mckenzie, AL
Austin Lee Courtney - Ozark, AL
Jordan Trace Crain - Enterprise, AL
Noah S Cruit - Ozark, AL
Jennifer Lindsay Dallas - Enterprise, AL
Megann Elizabeth Dallas - Enterprise, AL
Justin Davon Daniels - Enterprise, AL
Alexander Arsenio Del Valle - Ozark, AL
Caleb Brian Dorenkott - Ozark, AL
Savannah Nicole Dykes - Troy, AL
Katelynn Shalee Edwards - Goshen, AL
Shaun Charles Ericksen - Enterprise, AL
Alexandria F Ezell - Lanett, AL
Matthew Ryan Faletto - Dothan, AL
Willie Jamar Flowers - Brundidge, AL
Hannah Leann Floyd - Troy, AL
Michael Floyd - Kinston, AL
Daniel Grayson Frazier - Hartford, AL
Devin Gamble - Newton, AL
Robert Joseph Gebhart - Enterprise, AL
Anthony D German - Ozark, AL
Devan Seth Gibbs - Samson, AL
Barry G Goforth - Coffee Springs, AL
Ava Grace Gothard - Enterprise, AL
Phaybein Laronn Green - Enterprise, AL
Madisen Cambria Grimsley - Newville, AL
Cole Alexander Guillory - Daleville, AL
Joseph Lane Gustafson - Enterprise, AL
Mason Williams Hagler - Slocomb, AL
Kelsie Ashton Hagood - Lenox, GA
Haley Morgan Hallman - Auburn, AL
Ethan Guy Harmsen - Jack, AL
Parker Reid Herman - Hartford, AL
Melissa H Herring - Enterprise, AL
Gregory Devon Hill - Enterprise, AL
John Tyler Hoffman - Lapine, AL
Zyriec Tobias Horne - Ozark, AL
Anaiya Symone Hornsby - Enterprise, AL
Jasmin Hurtado - Enterprise, AL
Jaden Alexis Ivey - Enterprise, AL
Vanesa Jimenez - Elba, AL
Chance Lee Johnson - Elba, AL
Jacob Micheal Johnson - Headland, AL
Joshlyn Marie Johnson - Banks, AL
Willow Rose Johnson - Jack, AL
Briar Conard Jones - Westville, FL
Jotham Craig Keller - Dothan, AL
Katherine Nicole Kennedy - Enterprise, AL
William E Kim - Ft Rucker, AL
Audra Renee Kline - Enterprise, AL
Sonya C Labbe - Ozark, AL
Matthew Allen Lashier - Enterprise, AL
Ivey Gerald Lawson - Black, AL
Christina Leon - Enterprise, AL
Jackson Brett Lessmann - Enterprise, AL
Elizabeth Grace Long - Enterprise, AL
Charles Paul Malysse - Enterprise, AL
David Fernando Martinez - Dothan, AL
Samuel Alberto Mazariegos - Enterprise, AL
Jehoshaphat Caleb Mcclure - Troy, AL
Kayla Rae Mcgarvey - Slocomb, AL
Tiffany Shereda Meade - Ozark, AL
Jayden Solomon Merritt - Graceville, FL
Colton Bryce Miller - Graceville, FL
Joshua David-leo Mills - Dothan, AL
Jarrod Lance Milton - Geneva, AL
Joshua Baily Mitchell - Enterprise, AL
Brayton Scott Moore - Enterprise, AL
Hayden Hanson Morgan - Enterprise, AL
Toni Marie Morlan - Enterprise, AL
Garrett Payton Murkerson - Midland City, AL
Joel Patrick Murray - Calera, AL
Seirra Kadae Neal - Enterprise, AL
Jonathon Levi Oakley - Chicago, IL
Jakeb Heath Oglesby - Ozark, AL
Alexander David Oros - Enterprise, AL
Jacob Ryan Otto - Enterprise, AL
Heather Parker - Fort Rucker, AL
Larry Stevens Petrie - Enterprise, AL
Jaelynn Brielle Phillips - Enterprise, AL
Taylor Brian Phillips - Hartford, AL
Bianca Ebony Potts - Land O Lakes, FL
Shelby Hayden Prather - Dothan, AL
Chad Reeves - Enterprise, AL
Thomas Robert Anthony Reynolds - Enterprise, AL
Andrew Taylor Richardson - Enterprise, AL
Silenia Nicole Richardson - New Brockton, AL
Ashanti Sharmell Riley - Daleville, AL
Jacob Logan Ritchie - Geneva, AL
Esteban Rocha - Ozark, AL
Hannah Grace Rollan - Pansey, AL
John Tyler Sanders - Red Level, AL
Judson Hayes Scarbrough - Enterprise, AL
Ta'shia Justine Shepherd - Brundidge, AL
Raven Skye Sims - Samson, AL
John Joseph Slavins - Ozark, AL
Adam Chance Smedley - Enterprise, AL
Joseph Derek Smith - Enterprise, AL
Mary Elizabeth Smith - New Brockton, AL
Tankeya Janae Smith - Greenville, AL
Corey Elliott Steadman - St Johns, FL
James Ronald Stigers - Daleville, AL
Hannah Rebecca Sutton - Brundidge, AL
Angel Leah Terry- Brundidge, AL
Daniel A Terry - Enterprise, AL
Trent Nathan Traxler - Daleville, AL
Brandon R Tucker - Ariton, AL
Bryson Vasilevich - Enterprise, AL
Cassandra Brown Vest - Ozark, AL
Michael Anthony Villarreal - Enterprise, AL
Kayla S Warren - Enterprise, AL
Lauren Ashley Watters - Dothan, AL
William Harrison Weed - Brantley, AL
Jared Alexander Wesolek - Enterprise, AL
David P West - Slocomb, AL
Robert Sanders Wilkerson - Dothan, AL
Emma Catherine Wolfe - Enterprise, AL
Brandon Trayce Yuen - Wetumpka, AL