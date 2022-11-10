 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESCC Veterans Resource Center reopens

  Updated
Photo taken by Cassie Gibbs

A grand reopening was held of the ESCC Veterans Resource Center at Boll Weevil Central on campus also known as the library in Snuggs Hall.

The VRC area has been allocated as a space for veterans, active service members and dependents/spouses where they can study and access the educational and community resources that are available to them within this area.

The goal at ESCC is to continue building the VRC to help the military students and their dependents/spouses in their educational goals.

Betty Ann Stinson, a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter and the John Coffee DAR Co-Chair of the DAR Service for Veterans was in attendance representing the chapter.

Shown in photo from left are: Betty Ann Stinson; Sarah Marusich, ESCC Financial Aid & Veteran Affairs Coordinator; and ESCC President Daniel Long.

