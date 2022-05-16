Eubanks chosen Small Business Person of the Year

The owner of two Dothan eateries was honored during a recent week-long celebration of small businesses.

Katie Eubanks, owner of Barberitos – A Southwestern Grille & Cantina as well as Cheeburger Cheeburger, was named the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Small Business Person of the Year.

The chamber honored its small business members during the organization’s Small Business Week 2022 celebrated May 9-13. The highlight of the week took place May 10 during the Small Business Person of the Year Award Luncheon.

Each year, nominees for the award are ranked on a point system that recognizes leadership in the community, customer satisfaction, business appearance, image and professional and civic involvement. Award nominees must reside in the Wiregrass area and own or operate a business with no more than 25 employees.

Eubanks was selected by her peers for the award from among a slate of three chamber members.

“It is an honor to be nominated and selected as the Small Business Person of the Year,” Eubanks said. “I am so grateful to our team of employees past and present; this award honors their hard work too. I am truly blessed to live in a community that celebrates locally-owned small businesses, not just this week but all year long.”

The 2022 finalists also included Anita Dawkins of Community 1st Real Estate and Josh Steltenpohl of Marketing Services LLC.

“The Chamber and I are so excited and proud of all three of this year’s nominees, and I’m thrilled that Dothan’s very own ‘super burrito’ Katie Eubanks is this year’s award winner,” said Gina Grant, from Century 21 James Grant Realty and the chamber’s Membership Development Council chair.