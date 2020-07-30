Eufaula City Schools is going all-virtual first 9 weeks

Eufaula City Schools announced Thursday that its students will be going all-virtual for the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year.

A letter posted to the school system's Facebook page said it will be providing iPads for all students and utilizing the Learning Management System Schoolology for the first semester.

School officials will re-evaluate for the second semester, but hope to be able to provide in-school and virtual options.

The system's start date is Aug. 20.

