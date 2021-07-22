 Skip to main content
Eufaula man dies in crash north of Troy
Eufaula man dies in crash north of Troy

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at 1:20 p.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a Eufaula man.

Ronald W. Kinkade, 67, was fatally injured when the 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the roadway and collided with several trees before striking a ditch.

Kinkade was not utilizing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Pike County 7708, approximately 12 miles north of Troy. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

