Eufaula man dies in Monday night crash

ambulance accident generic
METRO CREATIVE

A single-vehicle crash Monday night has claimed the life of a Eufaula man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Michael Otis Banks, 63, was fatally injured when 2003 GMC 1500 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced decease at the scene.

The 9:15 p.m. crash occurred on Alabama 131 near the 23 mile marker, approximately four miles north of Baker Hill in Barbour County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

