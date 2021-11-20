Eufaula second-graders know how to prepare Thanksgiving dinner

Wondering how the real professionals put together Thanksgiving dinner?
You came to the right place! Today, Mrs. Miranda Hamm's second grade class at Eufaula Primary School shares advice, and it all begins with "I know how to prepare Thanksgiving!"
Decorate
"First, we prepare the decorations. Then we prepare the turkey stuffing. Next we put the stuffing in the turkey. After that we put it in the oven. Then we wait. Finally, we enjoy our turkey. This is how I make Thanksgiving."
– Johnae
"First you decorate. Next you get the food. Then you call people that are your friends. After that you cook the food. Finally, you eat the food."
– Koltyn
Turn on the oven
"First when you need your oven. Next you need turkey and stuffing. Then you will need friends. You put the stuffing in the turkey and cook your green beans. Then cook your mashed potatoes and corn."
– Kenmarion
"First get a turkey. Next put it in the oven. Then wait for the turkey to cook. After that cut the turkey for the people to. Last it is time to eat."
– Raul
Don't forget the stuffing
"First you will need, if you want green beans or pumpkin-pie but most of all you will need a turkey and some people like stuffing and you will need decorations. This is how you prepare for thanksgiving."
– Danielle
"First we get stuffing. Next we get the turkey out. After that we get out apple pie. Last we get family and then we eat."
– Madison
"First, get your ingerdients. Then, get your turkey. Put the stuffing in it. Next, put it in the oven. Over time, it is time to eat pumpkin-pie. We love pumpkin pie. I love my family."
– Nahla
"I eat turkey and gravy and pumpkin pie with my family. And eat stuffing in my turkey."
– Grayson
Family time!
"First, I need to clean the table. Next I need to cook the turkey. Then I need to make a apple-pie. Finally, I will need to call my family."
– Andres
"First we get ready to take a picture. Then we get to Janet’s. Next my mommy’s mom house and we eat ham and turkey. We play and spend time together."