Eufaula second-graders know how to prepare Thanksgiving dinner

Don't forget the stuffing

"First you will need, if you want green beans or pumpkin-pie but most of all you will need a turkey and some people like stuffing and you will need decorations. This is how you prepare for thanksgiving."

– Danielle

"First we get stuffing. Next we get the turkey out. After that we get out apple pie. Last we get family and then we eat."

– Madison

"First, get your ingerdients. Then, get your turkey. Put the stuffing in it. Next, put it in the oven. Over time, it is time to eat pumpkin-pie. We love pumpkin pie. I love my family."

– Nahla

"I eat turkey and gravy and pumpkin pie with my family. And eat stuffing in my turkey."

– Grayson

Family time!

"First, I need to clean the table. Next I need to cook the turkey. Then I need to make a apple-pie. Finally, I will need to call my family."

– Andres