Pandemic Reopening: Even with limits, older adults happy for reopened senior centers

On Thursday, Rose Hill will host artist Thomas Colvin for a Painting on the Lawn activity to be held outside.

Saffold hopes the center can start other activities soon. He misses the games.

“Little things like that we miss,” he said. “The things we took for granted.”

The past year has been isolating for senior adults, but it was also hard for senior center staff.

Amanda Henderson, director of the Taylor Senior Center, said it was hard to hear how the health of center regulars declined over the past year. They lost 12 regulars.

“This was part of what I call their healthcare,” Henderson said. “They go to a doctor, they go shopping, but they always made time to come to the center… We’re not created to be alone.”

When the doors at Taylor Senior Center finally opened, Henderson said it was a “floodgate of love.”

Bette Harrison spent much of the past year reading books and making quilt tops.

“I’ve always been able to go and travel and do whatever I wanted to and when I wanted to and if I wanted to,” she said.

She’s thrilled to be back at the senior center.

“It feels wonderful just to be able to see people again and all these beautiful faces and happy people,” Harrison said. “It’s just great.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

