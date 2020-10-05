Events feature Peanut Festival tastes

And Nov. 1-3, the Original Kettle Korn folks will visit Dothan from their home in Wisconsin, selling their beloved sweet popcorn from 1-7 p.m. in the parking lot of Cowboys of Dothan. The visit is a partnership with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to raise money for local veterans.

Tom and Kathy Truhlar of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, own the Original Kettle Korn. All the festivals they normally visit have been canceled this year, but the Truhlars plan to visit Rome, Georgia, and Dothan in partnership with local organizations on fundraisers.

“We do this because we enjoy it,” Tom Truhlar said. “And we know people are not in a good mood right now so we just figured, well, if we can add a few smiles along the way and do something for good causes, it’s a no-brainer for us.”

Truhlar said he understands the festival cancellations and even sought the peanut festival’s blessing for the event with the DAV. He got it. The Original Kettle Korn owners will be aided by local volunteers, just as they are each year during the peanut festival. And, he said, if the mood is right, they might just break into their kettle corn song.

“If people are getting us all excited, we might do some singing and stuff,” Tom Truhlar said.