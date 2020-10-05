Events feature peanut festival vendors

If you’re still moping around about missing out on some of your favorite foods at the National Peanut Festival … well, cheer up a little.
While the peanut festival will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, local businesses will host events featuring some of the food vendors who set up shop each year during the festival.
Starting this Saturday at Eagle Eye Outfitters, The Corndog Man and the Dothan Civitan Club will be among vendors set up in the side parking lot of the Dothan business.
“We partner every year with the peanut festival as a ticket outlet and it brings in traffic at the store with us selling tickets,” Eagle Eye Outfitters owner Susan Anderson said. “With us not having that avenue this year and not being an outlet for the fair, we just wanted to do something to continue to partner with them and still do something for the community, too, because everyone loves the fair food.”
The Eagle Eye Outfitters’ Mini Food Fair will be held each Saturday from Oct. 10-Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along with Corndog Man corn dogs and Civitan funnel cakes, the event will feature Mid-City Farm Market Peanuts and Dease Roasted Corn each Saturday. SayIt Hotdogs & More and CB’s Kettle Korn will join the Mini Food Fair on Oct. 17.
Then on Nov. 7, Folklore Brewing & Meadery will host an event it’s calling the Non-Profit Peanut Palooza, giving non-profit vendors such as local band boosters, churches, animal rescues, veterans groups, and others a chance to fundraise from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
And Nov. 1-3, the Original Kettle Korn folks will visit Dothan from their home in Wisconsin, selling their beloved sweet popcorn from 1-7 p.m. in the parking lot of Cowboys of Dothan. The visit is a partnership with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to raise money for local veterans.
Tom and Kathy Truhlar of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, own the Original Kettle Korn. All the festivals they normally visit have been canceled this year, but the Truhlars plan to visit Rome, Georgia, and Dothan in partnership with local organizations on fundraisers.
“We do this because we enjoy it,” Tom Truhlar said. “And we know people are not in a good mood right now so we just figured, well, if we can add a few smiles along the way and do something for good causes, it’s a no-brainer for us.”
Truhlar said he understands the festival cancellations and even sought the peanut festival’s blessing for the event with the DAV. He got it. The Original Kettle Korn owners will be aided by local volunteers, just as they are each year during the peanut festival. And, he said, if the mood is right, they might just break into their kettle corn song.
“If people are getting us all excited, we might do some singing and stuff,” Tom Truhlar said.
Each year during the National Peanut Festival, local vendors set up booths and tents to sell food. For many of the nonprofit groups, it’s the only fundraiser they do all year. The festival cancellation led businesses like Eagle Eye and Folklore to offer free space to vendors.
Eagle Eye Outfitters can fit about six vendors in a private side parking lot it will utilize for its events.
“It will kind of be a festival atmosphere that we’ll have set up out there,” Anderson said.
Like many businesses, both Eagle Eye and Folklore were forced to close during the first months of the pandemic.
Casey Wilemon, marketing manager for Folklore Brewing, said the brewery decided to keep its event to just nonprofit vendors and even opened it up to nonprofits that don’t sell food at the peanut festival. So far, Folklore has two band booster groups along with a Disabled American Veterans chapter from Enterprise and other nonprofits simply sharing information with attendees.
Wilemon said so many events have been canceled due to the fear of spreading COVID-19, and Folklore wanted to provide an outdoor space for for vendors to sell their goods.
“All the things we’re used to in a normal year are being canceled or postponed,” she said. “… When we saw things were getting canceled; we realized we are an open-air facility. People can continue to social distance. They can safely have a place to set up.”
