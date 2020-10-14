Ex-felon arrested 28 times shot while committing Kinsey burglary dies in Dothan hospital

An Ozark man, shot multiple times while breaking into a Kinsey residence with a loaded gun early Sunday morning, has died.
Dantrail Mills, 34, a habitual lawbreaker, forced his way into a family’s home – first throwing a bicycle at the master bedroom window where a couple and toddler were sleeping, according to Houston County Sheriff's Office investigators.
He, then, kicked the door in and shot at the male homeowner, missing him. The bullet went through a wall and through a crib in another room.
The homeowner returned several shots, hitting the suspect in the head, chest, and thigh. No one else was injured,
Headland Fire and Rescue and the Houston County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 911 call placed by the male and female occupants for a possible burglary in-progress. When they arrived, police began doing chest compressions on Mills until an ambulance was able to transport him to Southeast Health. On Tuesday, he died from his injuries.
The incident is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office criminal investigations division.
“When the subject arrived at the scene… he parked approximately 90-100 feet away from the house in the street in front a neighbor’s house, and exited the vehicle with a firearm. He ejected a live round that was already chambered,” Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Valenza said that Mills knew the residents, but is unsure of the relationship. The motive is unclear.
Mills had been arrested at least 28 times. He was convicted in 2018 on four counts of drug possession and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, he had served two years of his sentence before entering the federal release program in March 2020. Prior to that, Mills had been released from prison early multiple times. Two of the crimes for which he was convicted involved firing a weapon at people in 2014 and 2015.
Valenza said this case is the sixth since 2007 in which deadly force was justified due to Alabama’s Stand Your Ground Law’s Castle Doctrine.
Among other scenarios, the law states that a person is legally presumed to be justified in using deadly physical force in self-defense or the defense of another person if the person reasonably believes that another person is in the process of unlawfully and forcefully entering, or has unlawfully and forcefully entered, a dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle.
