Ex-felon arrested 28 times shot while committing Kinsey burglary dies in Dothan hospital

An Ozark man, shot multiple times while breaking into a Kinsey residence with a loaded gun early Sunday morning, has died.

Dantrail Mills, 34, a habitual lawbreaker, forced his way into a family’s home – first throwing a bicycle at the master bedroom window where a couple and toddler were sleeping, according to Houston County Sheriff's Office investigators.

He, then, kicked the door in and shot at the male homeowner, missing him. The bullet went through a wall and through a crib in another room.

The homeowner returned several shots, hitting the suspect in the head, chest, and thigh. No one else was injured,

Headland Fire and Rescue and the Houston County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 911 call placed by the male and female occupants for a possible burglary in-progress. When they arrived, police began doing chest compressions on Mills until an ambulance was able to transport him to Southeast Health. On Tuesday, he died from his injuries.

The incident is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office criminal investigations division.