Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention and Playmaker Embroidery partner to prevent child abuse, promote local community

The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention has announced a partnership and campaign to promote the Dothan community and to Buy Local by partnering with Playmaker Embroidery to sell Love Dothan and Local tee shirts, sweatshirts, caps and masks that give you an opportunity to show your community provide or proudly say “I support the Local community.”

Every item that is sold generates support for the Exchange Center as $2.50 of each sale goes directly to the Exchange Center to provide programs to prevent child abuse and to assist those who have been impacted.

“Our services are needed more now than ever before, and this money will go a long in helping us to improve the lives of children and families,” said the Center's Pam Miles.

Go to https://local-lovedothan-exchangecenter.itemorder.com/sale and order great apparel and swag that will show your community pride and back the Center.

For more information, contact Chelley Carroll at Playmaker at 334/701-7377 or Pam Miles at the Exchange Center at 334/798-2169.