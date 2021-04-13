Exchange Club recognizes Child Abuse Prevention with $40K check

To recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, the Dothan Exchange Club presented the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention (ECCAP) with a $40,000 check to help fund its prevention programs.

Amber Abercrombie, president of the Exchange Club, presented the check alongside some of the other club members to Pamela Miles, executive director of the ECCAP, during a ceremony held at the Exchange Center on Tuesday.

This money comes directly from fundraisers put on by the Exchange Club specifically for the ECCAP.

“We are a small club; we only have 15 active members,” Abercrombie said. “Even as small as we are, we raise anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000 every year, which is huge.”

This money will go directly to the prevention programs at the ECCAP, according to Miles.

“Prevention programs are the most underfunded,” Miles said. “There are so many prevention programs we off that are essential. When you hear the stories of people struggling with and surviving abuse, it makes you want to have every type of program on the frontlines for them.”