Experimental Aircraft Association chapter opens new Youth Education Center near airport

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1358 (EAA 1358) held the grand opening for the 3,000 square-foot Youth Aviation Education Center near the Dothan Regional Airport on Thursday.
This center will be dedicated to introducing kids 7 to 18 in the EAA’s Young Eagle program to the world of aviation and flying. EAA 1358 has already flown well over 1,000 Young Eagles, according to Dave Stock, chapter president.
“We fly the Young Eagles for free, and pilots volunteer their time to do this,” Stock said. “This building will enhance our capabilities to introduce these kids to aviation.”
The center is equipped with work benches where kids will learn how to work on parts for planes, a flight simulator, and plenty of space for learning.
Stock announced that the 1358 chapter has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the EAA’s Ray Foundation, which will fund private pilot training for one lucky chapter member between the ages of 16 and 18 in Dothan. The scholarship application is open for two months, and Stock said anyone who joins will be eligible to apply.
“Someone’s life can be changed because of this scholarship,” Stock said. “Many kids who want to go to flight school don’t because of the cost, but this scholarship will allow someone’s dream to happen.”
Mike Schmitz, current Dothan City Schools Board chairman, was the keynote speaker at the grand opening and made the surprise announcement to match the $10,000 scholarship.
“As a student or a child, how do you know what a dream is?” Schmitz asked. “Unless someone tells you and shows you, that’s how dreams are made.”
Stock said he and the chapter has been honored to receive around $129,000 in donations from 70 donors, which has made the new center possible.
“We really want to thank our partners and supporters,” Stock said. “We are still looking for about $60,000 to pay off the new building, and we’d love to keep a scholarship program going if possible. We are looking for partners in the community to keep this going.”
