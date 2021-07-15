Experimental Aircraft Association chapter opens new Youth Education Center near airport

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1358 (EAA 1358) held the grand opening for the 3,000 square-foot Youth Aviation Education Center near the Dothan Regional Airport on Thursday.

This center will be dedicated to introducing kids 7 to 18 in the EAA’s Young Eagle program to the world of aviation and flying. EAA 1358 has already flown well over 1,000 Young Eagles, according to Dave Stock, chapter president.

“We fly the Young Eagles for free, and pilots volunteer their time to do this,” Stock said. “This building will enhance our capabilities to introduce these kids to aviation.”

The center is equipped with work benches where kids will learn how to work on parts for planes, a flight simulator, and plenty of space for learning.

Stock announced that the 1358 chapter has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the EAA’s Ray Foundation, which will fund private pilot training for one lucky chapter member between the ages of 16 and 18 in Dothan. The scholarship application is open for two months, and Stock said anyone who joins will be eligible to apply.