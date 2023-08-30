One person was killed and another severely injured Tuesday following a deadly explosion in Houston County.

At around 6:30 p.m., law enforcement officials rushed to Quail Drive in the Hodgesville community after receiving reports of an explosion behind a home.

Upon arrival, a man’s body was discovered in a structure behind the residence, while another man was airlifted to a burn center in Mobile to receive treatment for severe injuries.

According to WTVY, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the deceased as William Harrison, 78.

It’s currently unknown what caused the explosion as the investigation is ongoing.