Extension offers online activities for youth

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System offers weekly activities for people of all ages, including children as young as 4. While COVID-19 prohibits most in-person activities, young people can register for free online activities, including a reading series in Spanish.

Under the program area of Alabama 4-H and youth development, there are various activities to challenge young minds that yield tremendous benefits. For example, young people involved in 4-H activities are more likely to volunteer in their community, make healthier life choices, and participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities.

Alabama 4-H and Youth Development

STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Agriculture & Mathematics)

- March 19 - Virtual STEM Day is being held in conjunction with Alabama A&M University’s STEM Day. Youth in grades 4-6 are invited to participate in a 45-minute activity that will be repeated throughout the day at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. This is a free virtual event. Classrooms and individual students are welcome. All participants will receive a free T-shirt and supplies for the activity. All participants must pre-register at aces.edu/go/4hAAMUstemDay.