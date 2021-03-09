Extension offers online activities for youth

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System offers weekly activities for people of all ages, including children as young as 4. While COVID-19 prohibits most in-person activities, young people can register for free online activities, including a reading series in Spanish.
Under the program area of Alabama 4-H and youth development, there are various activities to challenge young minds that yield tremendous benefits. For example, young people involved in 4-H activities are more likely to volunteer in their community, make healthier life choices, and participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities.
Alabama 4-H and Youth Development
STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Agriculture & Mathematics)
- March 19 - Virtual STEM Day is being held in conjunction with Alabama A&M University’s STEM Day. Youth in grades 4-6 are invited to participate in a 45-minute activity that will be repeated throughout the day at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. This is a free virtual event. Classrooms and individual students are welcome. All participants will receive a free T-shirt and supplies for the activity. All participants must pre-register at aces.edu/go/4hAAMUstemDay.
STREAM Stories is for children ages 6 to 11. STREAM explores the fundamentals of STEM activities with a focus on reading. After each story, participants engage in a STEM activity.
Contact: Dr. Angela Williams at arw0033@aces.edu or 256-372-5713.
Forestry, Wildlife and Natural Resources
Camp Conservation: Exploring Your Future in Natural Resources is a self-paced program using Canvas, a learning management platform. Students in grades 7-12 learn about forestry, such as tree identification, wildlife management, water quality, urban forestry and forestry products. This self-paced, online program connects today’s learners with tomorrow’s career opportunities for stewards of natural resources.
Lend an Ear Story Time Series (English/Spanish) fosters an appreciation for the preservation of natural resources and encourages students kindergarten to fourth grade to share the joy of reading.
Contact: Dr. Karnita Garner at kfg0003@aces.edu or call 256-372-8331
Human Nutrition, Diet and Health
Book Bites: A Healthy Habits Lifetime Series is a 30-minute weekly series that incorporates healthy habits for children into story time. This online series is best suited for kids in kindergarten through fourth grade.
Contact: Dr. Andrea Morris at morrian@aces.edu or 256-372-8082
For more information about Alabama Extension at AAMU programs, visit www.aces.edu/urban or contact Dr. Kimberly Holmes, Extension assistant director, via email at ksh0035@aces.edu or call 256-690-4614.